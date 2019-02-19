Comfort goes vegan: New pop-up in Bethlehem offers tasty meat-free, dairy-free dishes

Mary Lopresti brought over plate after plate of decadent comfort food classics.

To name a few: Fiery but creamy Buffalo mac and cheese, classic Buffalo wings, cheese-blanketed roast beef on a fresh pretzel bun, and a cookie ‘n’ cream milkshake.

But these were no ordinary dishes. They were all vegan, made with plant-based proteins and dairy-free alternatives.

“People have a big stigma around vegan food,” says Lopresti, owner/operator of VegOut, a new pop-up restaurant in South Bethlehem. “I can serve you a meal that’s just as good and with no cruelty to animals.”

Lopresti’s mini-restaurant, VegOut LV, is bringing freshly made vegan dishes from inside Roasted, a popular South Bethlehem coffee shop and cafe. While an increasing number of Valley restaurants are offering vegetarian and vegan options, VegOut is one of the few places to offer an exclusively vegan menu.

For most of her life, Lopresti has not eaten meat and animal products, starting as a young child. When she became an adult and later entered the food world, she knew she had to share her passion. Lopresti went to work for the former Blue Sky Cafe and nudged them to offer a few vegan dishes on their menu.

When Roasted replaced Blue Sky in 2017, Lopresti came on board and continue to encourage vegan offerings. She worked with one of the owners, Shelli Topping, and came up with several vegan dishes, including the Vegan Mary, a breakfast sandwich featuring tofu, caramelized onions, roasted tomato, grilled spinach, vegan mayo, sun-dried tomatoes and tomato focaccia.

Roasted, which is a coffee shop and cafe, is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. After the cafe was up and running about a year, Topping told Lopresti she was thinking about renting out her kitchen space at night,

Lopresti saw an opportunity.

“She knew that I was always interested in my little vegan cafe,” Lopresti says.

Lopresti launched VegOut in December. The pop-up’s hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

Her timing was impeccable. “Plant-based proteins” is a phrase you’re likely to hear over and over in 2019. More Americans are turning to meat alternatives such as tofu, seitan plant-based proteins — tofu, seitan, tempeh are examples — as substitutes for meat, and the trend is expected to take off even more this year.

You’ll see more Valley restaurants adding meatless or vegan options to their menus to capitalize on the trend, as well as to cater to diners who are increasingly choosing to go meatless.

It’s clear from Lopresti’s menu that she’s on a mission to show that vegan food is muchmore than just salad and veggie burgers. You’ll see a clever (and tasty) spin on all the traditional classics we love.

One of the most interesting dishes we had on our visit was a special, a “roast beef” sandwich featuring a fresh pretzel bun, gooey cheddar sauce (non-dairy of course) and “roast beef,” which was made from seitan, a substitute made entirely out of hydrated gluten, the main protein found in wheat. Seitan has a texture much like meat, so you get that same mouth feel as you do with roast beef. Lopresti gets a lot of her “meats” from a Catasaqua’s The Seitanic Butcher.

We also had Buffalo wings, which were made with soy protein that’s wrapped in rice paper and speared with a skewer to mimic the bone you’d find in a traditional wing. They had a good meaty texture, much like a chicken wing.

Speaking of spicy, we also tried the award-winning Buffalo mac and cheese. Zippy heat cuts through the creamy, cheesy flavor of the mac. The dish won at the second annual LV S’Mac Down, a vegan mac and cheese event held in November at SteelStacks.

Sweet tooths won’t be disappointed at VegOut either. Who can say no to a chocolate-frosted Rice Krispie treat? (This one is, of course, vegan. You’d never know.) Lopresti also features a milkshake each day, and on our visit, she had a cookies ‘n’ cream flavor, topped with chocolate drizzle and whipped cream. (All non-dairy and so good.)

Bottom line: Obviously if you’re vegan, VegOut is a must. You’ll find tons of delicious options for dinner and get to enjoy them in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere. If you aren’t vegan, VegOut is still a must to try.

DETAILS

* What: VegOut, a pop-up vegan restaurant inside Roasted in South Bethlehem

* Where: 22 W. 4th St. Bethlehem

* When: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday to Sunday

* Info: https://bit.ly/2X1DU2S or 610-554-4191

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628