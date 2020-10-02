Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Column: The year of voting nervously, very, very nervously

October 2, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Mary Schmich
Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune

Mary Schmich: Voting this year feels different: precious, scary, essential.