Column: Trump should pull GOP convention from North Carolina, put in on cruise ships off the coast of Mar-a-Lago

The Republican National Convention, a humbly massive celebration of the awesomeness of President Donald Trump, is currently scheduled for August in North Carolina, but it may have to relocate. “Why?” you ask, your voice not muffled by the tyranny of a liberal coronavirus mask. Because, as President Trump tweeted on Memorial Day, taking time away from honoring his many sacrifices, the state’s “Democrat Governor” is “still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed full attendance in the Arena.”