Column: Trump’s Tulsa coronavirus rally: Deep-fried hydroxychloroquine, a ‘Joyous Festival of Narcissism, Anger and Disease’

President Donald Trump is getting back to holding rallies, and his first Joyous Festival of Narcissism, Anger and Disease will be Saturday night in Oklahoma, a veritable “WHO’s Who” of who might get coronavirus. If you thought huge crowds of people gathering outdoors during a pandemic to protest systemic racism in America’s police departments in the wake of the egregious killing of an unarmed black man were a bad idea, surely you’re not in favor of jamming more than 19,000 mask-averse people into an enclosed arena in Tulsa, a city experiencing a sizable spike in coronavirus cases. Right?