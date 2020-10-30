Chris Sweda / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Column: Trump may well beat Biden. Why? Trumpism is a cult, and cult members show up.

October 30, 2020 | 6:00am
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chris Sweda / Chicago Tribune

Rex Huppke: It won’t surprise me if Donald Trump gets reelected.