Column: Trump has a ‘Nobel’ idea to cure COVID-19, so please pay attention to this wounded narcissist

Trump is having a rough time handling the isolation of the coronavirus shutdown and desperately needs people to stop paying attention to the thousands of Americans dying from the virus and instead look at him and say he is a very good and smart boy. To garner the nation’s attention, Trump has been saying and tweeting very bad and not-smart things, stomping about on Twitter and in the White House briefing room like a cranky, red-faced 4 year old whose ice cream cone — which he didn’t deserve in the first place — just fell on the ground.