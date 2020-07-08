Column: Trump demands schools reopen or funds might be cut — our (expendable) kids must face the virus!

Donald Trumps says schools must reopen or he might cut funding to states. So listen up, you little whippersnappers. I’ve had it with all the whining and griping about the “coronavirus pandemic.” You brats are going to listen to me and to your president and you’re going to march your little rear-ends off to school come fall. I don’t care if you have to wade through five-feet of coronavirus to get there, you’re going! As the president said Tuesday: “We’re very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools.”