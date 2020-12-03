Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune
Column: Rahm Emanuel belongs in America’s political past, not in Joe Biden’s Cabinet

December 3, 2020 | 6:00am
Dahleen Glanton
The former Chicago mayor is the antithesis of Black Lives Matter, Dahleen Glanton writes.