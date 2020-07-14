Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Column: Not wearing a mask is as dumb as not wearing a condom — in the COVID-19 age, practice safe living

July 14, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune

To the mask-wearing and socially distanced few, the ones dutifully doing their part to slow the spread of coronavirus here in Chicago and across the country, this is for you. Share it with the mask-less. Hand it to the stubborn, the uninformed and those who think they’re invincible. Give it to the liberty fetishists who believe the world revolves around a right to keep their mugs exposed. Read this, and know you’re not alone in your frustration.