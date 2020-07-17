Chip Somodevilla/Getty
Column: ‘The Lone Ranger’: A New TrumPoem

July 17, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Mary Schmich is back with another TrumPoem, this time casting Donald Trump as the Lone Ranger.