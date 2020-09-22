Column: Lightfoot’s pandemic parking ticket relief waffle means anyone can be ‘a public safety threat’

September 22, 2020From www.chicagotribune.com
Antonio Perez
Back in the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, recognizing the impending chaos and economic hardship, said the city would stop ticketing cars at expired meters. On March 18, Lightfoot specifically explained: “So, for example, an expired meter that is otherwise legally parked and not posing a public safety threat, you should not be getting ticketed.” The funny thing about that nice gesture is it wasn’t true