Antonio Perez
Column: Lightfoot’s pandemic parking ticket relief waffle means anyone can be ‘a public safety threat’

September 22, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Rex Huppke
Antonio Perez

Back in the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, recognizing the impending chaos and economic hardship, said the city would stop ticketing cars at expired meters. On March 18, Lightfoot specifically explained: “So, for example, an expired meter that is otherwise legally parked and not posing a public safety threat, you should not be getting ticketed.” The funny thing about that nice gesture is it wasn’t true