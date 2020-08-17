Column: In Jussie Smollett case, special prosecutor finds Kim Foxx misled public. That’s unacceptable.

We didn’t need a special prosecutor’s report to tell us Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s handling of the Jussie Smollett case was shambolic. But now we have one, just in case. Former U.S. Attorney Dan Webb released a detailed statement Monday outlining his team’s investigation into the celebrity case that has stuck to Chicago’s shoe like gum since late January 2019. We already knew Webb’s work wasn’t good for Smollett — the actor best known for his role on the show “Empire” was charged (again) in February with six counts of disorderly conduct alleging he staged a fake hate crime against himself.