Skip to main content
Menu
Cook
All Recipes
Quick & Easy
Special Occasions
How To
Kitchen & Tools
Chefs & Cookbooks
Breakfast
Desserts
Grilling
Drink
Eat/Dine
Video
Search Term
Search
Chip Somodevilla/Getty
Home
Eat/Dine
Restaurants
Home
Eat/Dine
Restaurants
Column: Joe Biden is the worst president in history and he’s turning my dog into a socialist
January 22, 2021 | 6:00am
From
www.chicagotribune.com
By
Rex Huppke
Chip Somodevilla/Getty
Joe Biden is the worst president in history and he’s turning my dog into a socialist.