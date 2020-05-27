Column: Joe Biden says real leaders wear coronavirus masks. Or is it a Deep State plot to hide my handsomeness?

Get this, fellow American men with handsome American faces. Former Vice President Joe Biden says wearing a mask in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus is a sign of leadership. Hah! What’s Sleepy Joe going to come up with next? Some nonsense about people in powerful positions leading by example during a public health crisis? Whatever you say, Joe! Here’s the deal: Asking Americans like me to wear a coronavirus mask is an outrage. No, scratch that. It’s more than an outrage. It’s FACE TYRANNY! (#FaceTyranny)