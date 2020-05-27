  1. Home
Column: Joe Biden says real leaders wear coronavirus masks. Or is it a Deep State plot to hide my handsomeness?

May 27, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Rex Huppke

Get this, fellow American men with handsome American faces. Former Vice President Joe Biden says wearing a mask in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus is a sign of leadership. Hah! What’s Sleepy Joe going to come up with next? Some nonsense about people in powerful positions leading by example during a public health crisis? Whatever you say, Joe! Here’s the deal: Asking Americans like me to wear a coronavirus mask is an outrage. No, scratch that. It’s more than an outrage. It’s FACE TYRANNY! (#FaceTyranny)