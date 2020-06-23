Brian Cassella
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Column: Jeanne Gang-designed, soon to open Vista Tower adds to Chicago’s impressive gallery of ‘down-the-alley’ views

June 23, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Blair Kamin
Brian Cassella

The soon to open 101-story, 1,191-foot-tall Vista Tower is Chicago's latest "down-the-alley" view.