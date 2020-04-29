Column: As Illinois stay-at-home order lingers, grateful seniors shed ‘happy tears’ over #PandemicPals cards

With Illinois under a coronavirus lockdown for at least another month, I’d like to share a rare commodity: some good news. About a month ago, I wrote a column floating an idea: What if people sheltered in place reached out to equally sheltered seniors and people with disabilities, giving folks feeling isolated a little boost? Because I’m not good at naming things, I called it “#PandemicPals.” Since then, hundreds — and I do mean hundreds — of Tribune readers have stepped forward and written hundreds upon hundreds of cards and letters to seniors and people with disabilities throughout the Chicago area.