Column: If the NRA goes away, who will frighten gullible Americans into wasting money?

The National Rifle Association is facing an existential threat from the attorney general of New York, potentially jeopardizing the group’s ability to scare gullible people into giving it money. This is bad news for any American who cares about seeing other Americans irrationally scared into handing cash over to a group that will use that money to pay for flights on private jets and vacations that give them a break from lying. On Thursday, the presumably tyrannical attorney general, Letitia James, sued the NRA and sought to have the group dissolved following an 18-month investigation that found NRA executives used millions of dollars “from NRA reserves for personal use, including trips for them and their families to the Bahamas, private jets, expensive meals, and other private travel.”