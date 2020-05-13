Column: Fed chair Powell shares shocking job loss numbers. Pelosi’s coronavirus relief plan is big — and we need big.

Americans are facing the most urgent economic crisis since the Great Depression. Small businesses are shutting down by the thousands, unemployment has rocketed into double-digits and the virus causing this mayhem is far from contained. With people frustrated and fearful, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is focused on making sure businesses are legally protected from workers who get sick. And on Tuesday, he dismissed a Democratic effort to help struggling Americans by saying: “This is not a time for aspirational legislation.”