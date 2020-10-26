Zbigniew Bzdak / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Column: This election isn’t just about Donald Trump and Congress. Pay attention to those judges on the ballot too.

October 26, 2020 | 6:00am
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Dahleen Glanton
Zbigniew Bzdak / Chicago Tribune

Judges aren't an afterthought. Be prepared to vote to retain them -- or not, Dahleen Glanton writes.