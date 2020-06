A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in Chicago over the weekend. Two hours later, a 13-year-old girl was shot and killed just blocks away. Between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, seven people were murdered, including the 3 year old, the 13 year old and two other teenagers. What do you want me to write? Should I go with, “Enough is enough"? Or maybe, “These tragedies must stop”?