John J. Kim / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Column: Chicago’s unending violence, and the children we’ll never have the chance to meet

August 4, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
John J. Kim / Chicago Tribune

Take a moment and think about the Chicago children you'll never get to meet because of gun violence.