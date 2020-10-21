Chris Sweda / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Column: Black support for Trump is a mirage, despite what foul-mouthed rappers say

October 21, 2020 | 6:00am
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Dahleen Glanton
Chris Sweda / Chicago Tribune

Some Black folks are helping white racists make their case.