Provided by W.R. Grace & Co.
Columbia-based W.R. Grace rejects $4 billion bid for chemical firm

November 10, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Lorraine Mirabella
W.R. Grace rejected a $4 billion bid from its largest shareholder to acquire the chemical company.