Colorful fish dish packed with flavor

Spice up cod fish fillets with a blend of cumin, paprika, garlic and red bell peppers. It's a colorful dish packed with flavor. I used cod, but any type of white fish fillet can be used. The heat is up to you, if you like your sauce with more spice use a hot paprika instead. In a recent interview with Yaniv Cohen about his book, The Spice Kitchen, he explained how using just a few spices can help create a special dish with little effort. I adapted one of his recipes for this quick meal.

Beets add an earthy flavor and color to the spinach salad side dish. You don't have to cook raw beets. Cooked beets are available in the produce section. Or, you can find frozen spiral cut beets in the market.

Helpful Hints:

- Tomato paste can be used instead of tomato puree. Add a spoonful of water to it.

- Minced garlic can be found in the produce section.

Countdown:

- Prepare fish stew Ingredients.

- Make fish dish.

- While fish simmers, make salad.

Shopping List:

To buy: 1 red bell pepper, 1 bottle/can tomato puree, 1 bottle paprika, 1 bottle ground cumin, 1 can reduced-sodium chickpeas, 1 jar minced garlic, 3/4 pound cod fish fillet, 1 bunch cilantro (optional), 1 bag washed-ready-to-eat spinach, 1 package cooked beets and 1 package walnut halves.

Staples: olive oil, reduced-fat vinaigrette, salt and black peppercorns

___

NORTH AFRICAN FISH STEW

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 medium red bell pepper, cut into 1/4-inch strips (about 1 1/2 cups)

3 tablespoons tomato puree

1/2 cup water

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1/2 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup rinsed and drained reduced-sodium chickpeas

3/4 pound cod fish fillet or any white fish fillet

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro (optional garnish)

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high heat. Add the red bell peppers and soften for about 2 minutes. Add the garlic and continue to saute 1 minute. Add the tomato puree and cook to combine with the pepper about 1 to 2 minutes. Add the water, cumin and paprika. Mix well, add chickpeas and fish. Lower heat to low, cover and simmer 10 minutes. An instant thermometer should read 145 degrees. Remove from the heat and let sit 2 to 3 minutes. Divide between two dinner plates and serve.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 391 calories (22% from fat), 9.6 g fat (1.2 g saturated, 3.1 g monounsaturated), 72 mg cholesterol, 40.9 g protein, 37.1 g carbohydrates, 10.1 g fiber, 292 mg sodium.

SPINACH AND BEET SALAD

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

4 cups baby spinach

1/2 cup cooked beets, cut into 2-inch pieces

4 tablespoons reduced-fat vinaigrette dressing

1/4 cup walnut halves

Place spinach and beets in a salad bowl and add the dressing. Toss well. Add walnut halves.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 151 calories (68% from fat), 11.5 g fat (0.7 g saturated, 3.1 g monounsaturated), 2 mg cholesterol, 6.1 g protein, 9.1 g carbohydrates, 3.2 g fiber, 70 mg sodium.

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.