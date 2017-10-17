Colorado Entrepreneur Brings Texas-Style Barbecue to Boulder

The new location is slated to open in Spring 2018

Boulder, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit makes plans to bring a delicious new dining option to Boulder, CO in Spring 2018. The new location will be opened by barbecue fanatic and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchisee, Brandon Gerrick.

“We want to congratulate Brandon Gerrick on joining the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit family,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “With experienced, passionate franchisees such as Brandon, the Dickey’s brand will continue to grow and be successful.”

Originally from Chicago, Gerrick recently moved to Colorado and immediately noticed a void of delicious, Texas-style barbecue in Boulder. As he has been in the restaurant industry for 18 years, Gerrick decided it was time to open one of his own and found a home in Dickey’s after researching franchising concepts.

“Dickey’s is a great brand that has delicious food and a solid franchising concept, which is why I chose to make Dickey’s my first business to own,” says Gerrick. “Boulder was at the top of my list for where to put my first Dickey’s location and when the territory was available I jumped at the opportunity. I greatly look forward to opening up our store and serving the residents of my new community.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)‘ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to nearly 600 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Media Contacts:

Callie Head

chead@dickeys.com

Ashley Richardson

arichardson@dickeys.com