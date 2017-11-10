Off Color goes small and exotic at new taproom

Off Color Brewing expected to max out production at its Northwest Side brewery in about five years.

It happened in three.

The initial inclination was to do what most small breweries do when reaching that crossroad of increased demand and no more capacity. Build a new brewery. A big brewery. Make a lot of beer.

Instead, Off Color built Mousetrap - a reference to the little critter on its logo - which opened Monday at 1460 N. Kingsbury St. It's a second brewery but designed to produce far less beer than the existing one. A handsome taproom is attached to Mousetrap, and much of the beer made there will also be consumed there.

In other words, Off Color decided to go small.

"We took the same amount of money that we could have used to build a much larger brewery to build a smaller brewery that focuses on profitability and specialization," Off Color co-founder and brewer John Laffler said.

Even as brewery taprooms have come into vogue for their marketing benefits and financial advantage - no money is lost to distributors or retailers when the beer that is made on-site is sold on-site - Off Color is still one of the rare Chicago-area breweries to actively bet against major growth. It is, however, a logical brewery to do so.

Off Color makes some of the area's most time-consuming and arcane beer, such as Wari, an ale inspired by chicha de molle, an ancient Peruvian beverage unearthed by Field Museum archaeologists. Wari, made in collaboration with the museum, features purple corn from Peru in the mash and is spiced with molle berries. Wari was among the beers on the opening tap list at Mousetrap.

"Our beer doesn't always have a lot of mass-market appeal," Laffler said. "We need breweries that take risks and that make weird (stuff)."

If you're into weird (stuff), Mousetrap is the place for you. In addition to Wari, the opening tap list included QingMing (another Field Museum collaboration that's a version of a 13th-century herbed Chinese ale), a rare German-style brown ale carbonated with nitrogen and several beers that could be classified as "sour" or "funky." This is, after all, the brewery that was among the first to bring the sour German-style gose ale to American palates when opening four years ago. Gose has been relatively mainstream ever since.

If you've noticed no mention of an IPA so far, there's a reason: Off Color has never made a proper hop-forward beer and likely never will. However, among Mousetrap's 16 draft lines are four guest taps, one of which is a permanent line of hoppy Three Floyds beers. Zombie Dust was on tap to start, but if he could, Laffler said, he would pour only Alpha King pale ale - "a perfect beer."

There will also be a cider tap, a "friends and family" line ("I have lots of friends throughout the industry and I think we'll get some cool stuff because of that," Laffler said) and a "heritage" line showcasing historically relevant beer (first up: Anchor Porter).

Because Mousetrap has a tavern license, it also serves wine and spirits, including an ambitious cocktail menu curated by former Big Star beverage director Ben Fasman and Paul Kim, who has also worked at Yusho, Bangers & Lace and Cafe Marie-Jeanne. Among the cocktails is a joke at once mocking Off Color and consumer fondness for IPAs. It's called Sure, You Can Have an IPA, and is meant to mimic the flavors of an IPA, finished with a few drops of hop oil.

In short, Laffler said, the brewery is trying to do more than just run a taproom. It's trying to curate an experience.

"We want to be a bar with a viewpoint," Laffler said.

Along with a viewpoint comes significant investment. Off Color went for a fairly mainstream and expensive corner of the city, renting 8,000 square feet in a handsome former brick rail station. Within a block are a Chase bank, a Nordstrom Rack, a "gentleman's club" and Chicago's biggest Whole Foods.

Inside is a space that echoes many present-day taprooms but not wholly. Yes, there are the original brick walls and a handsome, sturdy concrete bar top. But there are eucalyptus wood floors, warm globe lights and tabletops made from wood harvested from the 110-year-old building.

"It's all very expensive," Laffler said.

The visual highlight may be the black-and-white tile work on the rear walls, which reflect the Off Color ethos - "illustrative and a little quirky," Laffler said - in the form of animals, nature scenes and an image from outer space.

Off Color's core beers - Apex Predator (a farmhouse ale), Tooth and Claw (a dry-hopped Pilsner) and Troublesome (the aforementioned gose) - will continue to dominate production at the original brewery, leaving Mousetrap for experimental beers, including anything made with wild yeast. All Mousetrap beer initially ferments in stainless steel (as is standard), then ferments a second time in hulking oak casks.

Though both Off Color breweries operate a 20-barrel brewing system, Moustrap will produce far less beer thanks to its focus on experimentation.

"Stuff here can take as long as it needs to take," Laffler said.

Lest this sound like too highfalutin a place, Laffler's eyes brightened when a particular delivery showed up in advance of Moustrap's opening: four cases of Miller High Life bottles.

"(Hell) yeah!" he said. "High Life! It showed up! We didn't think it would show!"

Laffler is such a fan of the beer that he made a version with wild yeast in collaboration with Miller brewers. But he enjoys the regular version, too.

"I spend most of my day thinking about the nuances of beer," he said. "At the end of the day, I just want to drink something cold I don't have to think about."

It's the only non-Off Color bottled beer in the Mousetrap cooler, but customers haven't been interested. They want the weird stuff.

"The staff is definitely drinking much more High Life than the clientele so far," Laffler said.

jbnoel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @hopnotes

Goose Island Brewhouse reopens - finally »

Pipeworks plans brewpub in Logan Square »

New Metropolitan taproom easily one of Chicago's prettiest »