Off Color Brewing goes small with big beer in 8-ounce bottles

Off Color Brewing, which makes some of Chicago’s boldest and most creative beer, is putting some of it in a uniquely small package: 250-milliliter bottles.

Compared with the 12- and 16-ounce bottles and cans currently dotting beer store shelves, Off Color’s new look, which will be sold in four-packs, measures a svelte 8.45 ounces.

It will make Off Color one of the few craft breweries (or possibly the only one) among nearly 7,000 in the U.S. packaging beer in such a small vessel.

The diminutive package is meant to appeal to consumers on two levels: less beer in one sitting for Off Color’s most complex and booziest brews, while also pivoting from the 750-milliliter bottles that have largely fallen out of favor with consumers.

Off Color has little problem selling 750-milliliter bottles at The Mousetrap, its Lincoln Park brewery, taproom and bottle shop. But beyond its own walls, large-format bottles have become a tough sell.

Part of the reason is that such bottles — they’re a bit more than 25 ounces — usually require multiple people or a special occasion to open. Hence, as most craft beer drinkers know, they tend to sit around.

“We’re trying to promote the idea of elegance in a super-premium (product),” Off Color co-founder John Laffler said. “But we want to be accessible, and to stretch the beer a little farther, in a much more approachable format.”

While 16-ounce cans are currently the trendiest vessel in craft beer, sprinting in the other direction — half the size and clinging to glass — is on-brand for Off Color, one of the city’s most playful breweries in terms of both design (labels typically feature hand-drawn animals) and brewing (among its offerings is Wari, an ale inspired by a 1,000-year-old Peruvian recipe employing purple corn, pink peppercorns and almost no hops).

“We do quirky little things,” Laffler said. “I’m excited to see these bottles on store shelves.”

The first release of 250-milliliter bottles will be Saturday at The Mousetrap (1460 N. Kingsbury St.): Jerk Bird, a Belgian strong golden ale clocking in at 10.5 percent alcohol (previously packaged in 750-milliliter bottles) and Cygnet, a new wild ale made with Jester King Brewery in Austin, Texas, that was aged 13 months in a large red wine barrel called a foeder. Both beers will be on store shelves within the next two weeks.

Yet a question lingers: Will customers embrace such a small bottle, especially when it sits on a shelf beside larger, cheaper offerings? Off Color’s new four-packs will mostly be priced between $9.99 and $15.99.

Laffler notes that Off Color’s profits plunge with the transition from 750-milliliter bottles to four-packs of 250-milliliter bottles, and that customers get more beer from the four-packs for the same amount of money. Yet Off Color hopes the change results in selling more volume via beer stores in its 37-state distribution footprint. (It sells a very small amount of beer in each state other than Illinois.)

While the difference between 8.45 ounces and 12 may not seem significant, it’s almost one-third less beer. Off Color sees that as a positive for its booziest and most complex beers, which also typically get an 8-ounce pour in the brewery’s taproom — enough for the consumer to understand what’s in the glass, but not so much as to fatigue the palate.

Many of the biggest beer brands employ small bottles — 7-ounce offerings for Bud, Bud Light, Miller Lite, Miller High Life, Heineken and Corona among them — but the practice is virtually unheard of in the craft beer segment.

Julia Herz, director of craft beer for the Brewers Association, said the trade group is aware of no craft breweries currently using 7- or 8-ounce packages. In the past, Rogue, Flying Dog and 21st Amendment have all tried small bottles and cans.

Representatives of Flying Dog and Rogue said those breweries ended their small-format experiments long ago. A 21st Amendment spokeswoman said that brewery packages only one beer in an 8.4-ounce can, Lower De Boom, a barleywine last released in 2016.

Off Color is banking on a new format ushering in a continuing evolution in craft beer. Packaging has long since diversified beyond the old standard of six-packs of 12-ounce bottles: 12-ounce cans, 16-ounce cans, 22-ounce bottles and 750-milliliter bottles have all enjoyed a degree of prominence.

A decade ago, 22-ounce bottles allowed young craft brewers to get beer on shelves fairly inexpensively, and 750-milliliter bottles were a radical shift that ushered in an era of beer repositioning itself as elegant, complex and worthy of sitting beside a meal.

Figuring out how to package beer in such a small bottle was “insanely hard,” Laffler said, a months-long process that included Off Color co-founder Dave Bleitner wandering through the Craft Brewers Conference showroom floor in Nashville this spring with a 7-ounce bottle, asking manufacturers if they had anything like it available.

The 7-ounce bottles used by the big beer companies are proprietary molds, which means they’re not available to Off Color; making a mold of its own would have been prohibitively expensive for such a small brewery. Instead, Off Color’s bottle broker finally connected them with a German company that makes the 250-milliliter bottles.

In December, Off Color will release two more beers in the smaller package, Eille, a “cocktail-inspired saison” making the move from 12-ounce bottles, and Hell Broth, previously housed in 750-milliliter bottles, which is a wild ale with cranberries, juniper berries, wild blossom honey and lemon blossom honey.

Early 2019 will bring four more: Class War, a 10 percent smoked beer made with juniper; I’m Sorry, a saison made with rose hips and rose petals; an unnamed boozy Scottish ale; and barrel-aged Dino S’mores, which is one of Off Color’s most popular beers.

Off Color will continue to package some beers in 750-milliliter bottles, which will almost exclusively be sold at the taproom.

