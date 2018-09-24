Colony Meadery to open south Bethlehem tasting room

The Colony Meadery, which opened at Allentown’s Bridgeworks Enterprise Center in 2014, plans to open a south Bethlehem tasting room in early 2019.

Co-founders Gregory Heller-LaBelle and Michael Manning closed on a building at 211 E. Third St., next to Patti’s Petals Inc., about a week ago, according to an announcement posted Monday on the business’ Facebook page.

Several reasons factored into the business’ expansion, including the owners’ desire to have a place where they could control offerings “from top to bottom,” according to the announcement.

The meadery, which produces its honey-based alcoholic beverages at 905 Harrison St. in Allentown, has operated a tasting room at the Moravian Book Shop on Main Street in historic Bethlehem since 2015.

On June 19, the meadery temporarily moved out of the book shop, the oldest continuously operating bookstore in the world, as it began renovations related to the book shop’s ownership change from the Moravian Church Northern Province to Moravian College.

Pending approval by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, The Colony Meadery plans to resume business at the book shop by Oct. 1 and continue operations there through the end of the year, the announcement reads.

“After that, we’ll be out so that Moravian College can finish their renovations,” the announcment reads.

Other reasons for the upcoming tasting room include the owners’ desire to invest in a permanent location that would help them secure their future in the Lehigh Valley; and wanting to be close to friends at Bonn Place Brewing Co., Lit Roastery and Bakeshop, Social Still, Domaci and other south Bethlehem businesses.

“We’ve always been big on community, and south Bethlehem is an awesome one,” the announcement reads.

Renovations are planned for the south Bethlehem space, which will feature room for entertainment and “various fun absurdities,” according to the announcement.

The plan is for the tasting room to be open every day, offering a wide variety of meads, guest taps and light food.

The meadery’s best-selling flagship meads include Straight, No Chaser, a traditional orange blossom mead; Woofiedog, a hopped mead; Mo-Me-Doh, a mead with mint and lime; and A Good Sarsaparilla, a traditional Pennsylvania Dutch sarsaparilla mead.

Dozens of other meads — from lemonade (Lemon Laws) and pumpkin pie (Out of Your Gourd) varieties to a spice cake (Moravian Sugar Cookie) and raspberry-chipotle (Favorite Child) selections — are also produced throughout the year.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog