Colonial Williamsburg historian searches for the culinary gene

Michael Twitty doesn’t eat like the rest of us, who are so wrapped up in the act of chewing and the sensations of taste and smell that our ideas about food dwell mainly in the present.

Instead he uses each bite to reach back into a tangled culinary past — back to the days of slavery and a time when the daily business of cooking and eating linked blacks and whites inextricably together through the pervasive power of what happened in the kitchen.

It’s a complex and evolving vision, one he’s shared with thousands of readers through an award-winning blog — afroculinary.com — and a widely praised 2017 book, “The Cooking Gene: A Journey through African-American Culinary History in the Old South.”

Yet despite his soaring international profile — and being named to a prominent list of the 100 most influential young blacks in America in 2017 — Twitty is so bound by his roots that he’s come back numerous times over the past year to share his findings with small groups of visitors before a humble open hearth in Colonial Williamsburg.

Sitting behind a work table strewn with gourds and greens, he chops and slices and stirs as he embraces the historical and cultural mysteries of food — all the while holding court over his pots, pans, fire and audience much as the African and African-American cooks of the past ruled their own masters’ kitchens.

“I was little when I became fascinated by food, and one the biggest things that made me interested was coming down to Colonial Williamsburg and watching them cook over an open fire in the Governor’s Palace kitchen,” says Twitty, whose Historic Area ties go back nearly 40 years.

“It was very fancy 18th-century cooking — not like the slave meal we’re making today. But it made me very curious about where it all came from. It made me want to know more.”

Tasting the past

Born and raised near Washington, D.C., Twitty traces the various lines of his family back to Alabama, Georgia, Virginia and the Carolinas.

It was a legacy he tasted every day at the dinner table.

“Everybody who cooked for me had an influence — my grandmother, my mother,” he says, describing the sights, smells and tastes they handed down.

“When you grow up in a world that’s mostly black, that’s what’s going on in the kitchen. This is what people are eating — and every black family in the neighborhood is eating the same thing.”

What he realized only faintly then — yet learned to recognize more deeply as he got older — was the seemingly unending variety of influences stirred up by his family’s cooking.

Every dish appeared to blend age-old lessons about taste, recipes, techniques and economic necessity from someplace else, including not just Africa and Europe but also the Caribbean and Native America.

“There’s a deep memory of African cuisine here — and it’s reconfiguring all these ingredients from other places,” he says, nodding at the fresh turnip greens, green-striped cushaw squash and still-to-be-shelled field peas he’s fashioning into a meal that might have been recognized by Tidewater Virginia slaves 225 years ago.

“It incorporates them into this framework that we see over and over again all across the South, where black people were doing most of the cooking — and where they were forced to be creative and adapt to their situations.”

That realization became even clearer when Twitty began honing his curiosity with a scholar’s discipline, including not just talking with others who were probing the region’s culinary past but also taking up the hearthside cooking methods that helped give birth to Southern cuisine hundreds of years ago.

Living history sites became his favorite haunts, including the Williamsburg kitchens that had pricked his curiosity as a child.

“We were all trying to figure out what was possible in the kitchens of the South,” he says, describing a list of questions that ranged from the kinds of utensils used to the types of animals that could be raised, caught or traded for in order to put meat in the pot.

“We wanted to understand all the pieces that were being put together to create this tradition.”

The old-school ways helped him delve back, too, making up for the extra time and work they required by revealing details he might otherwise have overlooked.

“You can’t just throw something on the stove when you’re cooking with an open fire,” Twitty says.

“That gives you more time to see how things mix and evolve — and it even makes them better in some cases. It slows things down, it allows you to pay more attention to every part of the process.”

Touting heritage

Working alongside such like-minded students of Southern culinary history as Colonial Williamsburg interpreter Harold Caldwell — with whom he began cooking and sharing knowledge more than a decade ago — Twitty became part of a largely hidden, often self-taught cadre of hearthside scholars fascinated by the mostly overlooked role of Africa in the region’s signature dishes.

Over time, he singled himself out for the passion he brought to his subject.

“He’s hands-on. He’s traveled to Africa. He’s done food archaeology. So he really knows his stuff,” says CW interpreter Stephen Seals, who was part of the group that brought Twitty in this year as the Historic Area’s first Revolutionary in Residence scholar.

“He also asks the additional questions. He wants to know not only what people in the South were eating but why. He gives you the context that most other people can’t.”

In January 2011, Twitty moved from small audiences in historic house kitchens to the internet.

“I love so many different things about food, history, culture, contemporary food/cultural politics, and spirituality that I really want to write about and study it all,” he wrote in the opening entry for afroculinary.com.

Two years later, he posted an open letter to cable TV Southern food maven Paula Deen, but not — as he said — because of her use of the racial epithets that had critics screaming.

Instead, he wanted his fellow Southerner and “Cousin” to recognize the common culinary heritage that bound them together and the importance of the role that black people played in its creation.

Within days, the post went viral, spurring attention that few could have imagined before the shares and reposts began flying.

“We came up together, and this is something all of us wanted to do — to find a way to let America know about the African-American and African influence on Southern cuisine — and through that on the history of the region,” Caldwell says.

“He’s the one who did it, and he was addressing a wrong that had been going on for a long time.”

Culinary justice

Just how widely Twitty’s complex and provocative post was read online can be seen in an email he received from an unexpected source about a month later.

Pioneering Danish chef René Redzepi, whose landmark Copenhagen restaurant NOMA has been voted four times the best in the world, invited Twitty to the 2013 MAD (or, in Danish, “Food’) symposium to deliver a talk on “culinary justice.”

Oxford University contacted him, too, asking him to appear at an English food and cookery symposium.

Then he received a message from New York literary agent Jason Yarn, who floated a book proposal that attracted the attention of publisher HarperCollins.

“The Culinary Gene” appeared this August, earning starred reviews from the New York Times and Washington Post as well as the Wall Street Journal.

“We’re thrilled with the book and the attention it’s getting,” editor-at-large William Strachen says.

“This combination of personal history, genealogical history, culinary history and even national history is very interesting but very hard to do — and Michael does it very well. He corrects the historical record in a very personable and readable way — and it’s going to sell for years.”

Even before the book appeared, Twitty was selected as a 2016 TED Fellow, providing an international forum in which to talk about the culinary history of the South and the way it connected multiple races through cooking and eating.

He also made theRoot.com’s 2017 list of the 100 most influential young black Americans, which hailed him for using food to bring “a fresh perspective to our most divisive cultural issue, race.”

Still, as Twitty sits in this warm, smokey open kitchen — bantering with Caldwell about the progress of their simmering stew and the coals that need tending — it’s clear that such heady accolades have not dampened his curiosity or affection for the age-old improvisational dance of hearthside cooking that sparked his newfound fame.

Like the slaves whose culinary skills transformed so many Southern kitchens into unexpectedly independent and creative domains, he’s bent on getting the best flavors he can from the ingredients on hand — and you can see him sizing things up, calculating the opportunities they provide and deciding where to go as he cooks.

Tasting the results a few hours later, he nods in approval, but it’s not just the taste he’s stopped to savor.

Though years of study and practice have made him an accomplished cook, it’s the legacy of his grandmother and the long line of cooks who came before her that he’s stirred into the pot.

And in any contest between them he has no doubt about the outcome.

“She would have won,” he says.

“I would have let her.”

