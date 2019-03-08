College Basketball $1 Million Bracket Challenge Issued By BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar

Bedford, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Have the perfect college basketball bracket? Prove it to win $1,000,000 with BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar.

Fans can enter their brackets at BoomerJacks.com/Bracket. Entry closes on March 21 at 11 a.m. before the tip off of the first game. The group of 13 sports restaurants in the DFW area, known for mouthwatering food, backyard-style patios and wall-to-wall TVs will be giving away prizes ranging from $1,000 to $1,000,000.

Sports talk radio station The FAN’s Shan & RJ will be making hosting remotes and giveaways at locations throughout the tournament. The bracket contest, endorsed by RJ Choppy, will be promoted on the radio station and online.

Since BoomerJack’s is known for its TVs (as many as 150 and as large as 16 feet), you can make it your March basketball headquarters – and never miss a minute of any of the 63 games.

CONTEST INFORMATION

$1,000,000 for a perfect bracket

$10,000 for 60 picks

$1,000 for best bracket overall

March 11 registration opens

Entry period: March 17- 21 at 11 a.m.

BoomerJacks.com/Bracket

THE FAN APPEARANCES AND GIVEAWAYS

March 21 Western Center with RJ Choppy

March 28 Cityview with RJ Choppy

April 8 Grapevine with Shan

BOOMERJACK’S DETAILS

All-Season Patios: Select locations feature expansive patios with cooling and heating systems

Coldest Beers in DFW: Served at 29 degrees through state-of-the-art glycol-cooled system

Wall-to-Wall TVs: Don’t miss a minute with TVs as far as the eye can see

Vintage Industrial Design: Retro theme with dark wood and leather touches

Mouthwatering, Craft-Kitchen Food: Innovative American grill dishes prepared fresh every day

Best Drink Prices Around: Happy Hour All Day Every Day, and daily specials starting at $2

Company Growth and Expansion: Two new locations in the last 18 months with four more planned in the next two years

BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar welcomes everyone to enjoy its laid-back atmosphere, wall-to-wall TVs, mouthwatering food, cold drinks, and value pricing. Founded in 2001, the company includes 13 (soon to be 14) BoomerJack’s Grill & Bar locations across DFW as well as live-music venue Bedford Ice House. BoomerJack’s cares about its community and supports more than 10 local charities. Twice honored as a Top 100 Place to work by the Dallas Morning News, BoomerJack’s is privately owned by founder Brent Tipps, named 2017 Entrepreneur of Excellence by Fort Worth Magazine.

Press Contact:

Catherine Adcock

catherine@4thdimensionagency.com

214-300-8014