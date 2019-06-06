Cold Stone Creamery Introduces New Reese’s Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cups

This rich, new item will be available at Cold Stone Creamery locations nationwide

Scottsdale, AZ (RestaurantNews.com) Ice Cream and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup lovers won’t want to miss the newest product at Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com). Reese’s Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cups are available now.

This decadent treat is created with a Chocolate Cup that is filled with layers of Reese’s Peanut Butter Sauce and Chocolate Ice Cream topped with rich Fudge Ganache, Sea Salt and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup.

“We’re pleased as peanut butter to partner with Reese’s on this new product line. Peanut butter and chocolate have always been a dreamy flavor combination, add in ice cream and sea salt and it’s more decadent than ever,” said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands , parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. “The new Reese’s Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cups are made fresh in every store and hand-crafted in small batches to ensure the best quality and taste in every cup!”

Promotional Freezer Item

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands , one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,300 locations in 30 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

