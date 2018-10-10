Coffee tools and gadgets for a new era of brewing

Coffee seemed so simple when I was a kid in the 1960s. All the grown-ups seemed to need was a kettle of boiling water, a spoonful or two of instant coffee, a little sugar, some half-and-half and a pack of Parliament cigarettes. Today, the household air is markedly cleaner without the smokes, but coffee and the process of making it seem — like life — so much more complex.

Where once the choice was regular or decaf, coffee comes now in a dizzying variety of presentations. Espresso and frappes, pour-overs and cold brews, cafe au laits and cafe lattes, mochas and macchiatos and more. And then there’s the equipment required to make all of these coffees at home or at the nearest coffee shop.

“Coffee is like cars, like anything. The amount of variables is truly endless,’’ said Jordan Michelman, co-author with Zachary Carlsen of the just-published “The New Rules of Coffee” (Ten Speed Press, $14.99). Billed as “A Modern Guide for Everyone,” the book strives to cover coffee from every angle, including instant (“getting cool again,” the authors write). That goes for the tools and products that can enhance the coffee-making and coffee-drinking experience.

“There are all kinds of studies done on how we perceive taste. We’re super-influenced by our surroundings,” he said. “If you’ve got a favorite cup and favorite spoon, it will make the experience better and make the coffee taste better.”

Some of the tools and products suggested by Michelman appear below. Take a look.

Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle

This electric kettle from San Francisco-based Fellow has a 0.9-liter capacity, and you can set the desired temperature of the water from 135 to 212 degrees. That distinctive gooseneck spout is about more than just good looks. It helps control how much hot water you pour over the coffee and where you pour it, Michelman said. The polished copper version, shown here, has a suggested retail price of $169. fellowproducts.com/shop/staggekg

Third Wave Water Classic Profile capsules

Water quality can make all the difference when it comes to the taste of coffee. This mineral supplement from Third Wave allows you to remineralize 1 gallon of distilled or reverse osmosis water to ensure optimal flavor when brewing. The Classic Profile is designed for use with drip coffee-makers and manual brewing methods like a French press or Chemex. Twelve sticks (each treats a 1-gallon batch of water) are $15. thirdwavewater.com

Urnex Dezcal Coffee and Espresso Descaler and Cleaner

Keeping your coffee pot and grinder clean is important if you want to avoid giving off-flavors to your brew, Michelman said. Specialized cleaning products from companies like Urnex are meant to address that problem. This product is Urnex’s most popular descaler with customers who use coffee and espresso equipment. Four single-portion powder packets at $8.98 at Amazon.com.

Sweet Maria’s Stainless Steel Cupping Spoon

You don’t need special spoons for coffee. Michelman said even a chopstick can make a satisfactory stirrer. But do consider this stainless steel cupping spoon from Sweet Maria’s, an Oakland-based purveyor of green coffee and home roasting equipment. Cupping spoons like this, designed for skimming from the top of a cup, help the pros taste and evaluate coffee. This spoon features the company logo on the handle and a coffee leaf design in the bowl. $20.50. sweetmarias.com

Fellow Prismo AeroPress Coffee Maker Attachment

Want to make a shot of espresso with your AeroPress Coffee Maker? Consider this gadget from Fellow, which the company website quips will give that popular coffee-maker “super powers.” Not only does the Prismo create espresso-style coffee, it also can be used to make a full immersion brew. Just remember: The Prismo works only with AeroPress. $25. fellowproducts.com/shop/prismo

Acme Evolution Taster Cups

Originally designed for use in coffee tastings (and you certainly can still do that), these white porcelain cups with the colorful dots at the bottom work for casual sipping too. Choose your size: 110 milliliters (about 3.7 ounces) for espresso, $41.70; 210 milliliters (about 7.1 ounces) for cortado, $49.54; 260 milliliters (8.8 ounces) for full cups, $59.75. Six cups per set; each set includes two cups with each color: green, blue and gray. Saucers for each size are extra. acmecupsusa.com/collections/taster-cups

Hario Scale

“Coffee is like baking. You’re following a recipe,” Michelman said. And, with coffee and baking, precision counts. Digital scales like this one from Hario help you achieve it. Blue Bottle Coffee, the Oakland, Calif.-based coffee roaster that operates a network of cafes on the East and West coasts of the United States and in Japan, offers the scale in matte black. Batteries included. $60. bluebottlecoffee.com/store/hario-scale

