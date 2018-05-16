Coffee House Without Limits expanding in Allentown, planning second location in Bethlehem

Coffee House Without Limits is staying true to its name with plans to relocate to a larger space in Allentown and open a second location in Bethlehem by the end of the year.

According to owner Billy Mack, the 435-square-foot coffee shop on the ground floor of Allentown’s Cigar Factory Artist Studios’ building at 707 N. Fourth St. will move to a space just under 800 square feet a few doors down in the same building.

“We’re about 2.5 years old and we’ve outgrown the space,” Mack said. “My ideal date for completion of the move would be August or end of summer, but my goal is no later than the end of year.”

Like Coffee House Without Limit’s current Cigar Factory spot, its new building digs also will have street access.

It will offer the same menu of coffee, tea, espresso drinks and rotating fresh salads, sandwiches and baked goods made by local producers.

“We might expand what we do, but it will be the same concept and constant rotation,” Mack said.

Also debuting in the Cigar Factory by the end of year will be a room offering overflow seating for coffee house guests.

The additional space, featuring wall murals painted by local artists, will be “more of a quiet area” for people looking to work and gather, Mack said.

Coffee House Without Limits is further making moves with plans to open a second location in south Bethlehem by the end of year.

The address and additional details regarding the new venture will be announced within the next few weeks on Coffee House Without Limit’s Facebook page, Mack said.

