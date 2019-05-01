The Cocktail That Started the $1 Drink Craze – the DOLLARITA – Returns to Applebee’s

Don’t call it a comeback just for Cinco, it’s here for the entire month of May

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) The iconic $1 Neighborhood Drink of the Month that started it all is back and nope, that’s not the tequila talking, it’s still only ONE dollar. Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill + Bar is celebrating all month long at participating locations with the “OG” and America’s go-to Cinco de Mayo cocktail, the DOLLARITA.

“The DOLLARITA taught America that $1 is an unbeatable price for a cocktail. Where else can you find a good Margarita for only $1, all day, every day?” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage and innovation at Applebee’s. “Some might say this is too good to be true, but to them I say, margaritas never lie.”

Served in a 10-ounce mug with tequila and a classic Margarita mix, you’ll be ready to make a toast to the drink that started it all.

Price, participation and availability of the Neighborhood Drink of the Month may vary by location, and guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy responsibly. Void where prohibited.

As always, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.

