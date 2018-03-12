Cocktail recipe: St. Augustine Spring Fling from Garp & Fuss

Here’s a distinctly Southern sipper from a bartender who knows his porch drinks. Kevin Zagin earned his craft cocktail bona fides at various Atlanta bars before landing his current position behind the stick at Garp & Fuss. He’s a good fit for the new eatery, which has brought a laid-back approach to modern American dining to the Winter Park nook once occupied by the Bistro on Park Avenue.

“Use fresh ingredients, have some fun,” says chef Liz Zucco of their culinary philosophy. “Try some things you don’t see every day, and even if it is familiar ingredients, add a little twist. Make it playful.”

So it goes with the drinks. Like the food menu, the cocktails feature a few house-created standards and a rotating array of daily specials. Zagin’s St. Augustine Spring Fling is currently on that rotation, and the cocktail’s taste is more than a match for its elegant looks. Fresh-squeezed grapefruit takes center stage, with floral notes of elderflower and orchid not far behind. Sweet but not sugary, this one is an equally great kickoff to a fancy night out or an afternoon siesta.

Ingredients

1 ounce St. Augustine Vodka

1 ½ ounces St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

1 ½ ounces fresh grapefruit juice

1 ounce egg white

Petals of 1 orchid flower

Lightly chill a coupe glass and garnish with a rim of crystallized hibiscus (if available). Add vodka, grapefruit juice, orchid petals and 1 ounce of the St. Germain to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into coupe glass. Remove ice from shaker, add egg white and ½ ounce of St. Germain. Shake well until frothing and pour into coupe glass. Garnish with dehydrated lemon wheel and an orchid flower.