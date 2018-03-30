Cocktail recipe: Lavender Blue at F&D Kitchen & Bar in Lake Mary

When it comes to cuisine or cocktails, the staff at F&D Kitchen & Bar in Lake Mary isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel. They would much rather ensure a smooth ride.

“Think elevated comfort food,” explains co-owner Tim Barber.

That also goes for the drinks that accompany F&D’s arsenal of short ribs, steaks and seafood. The cocktail menu embraces time-tested standards such as the French 75 and Old Fashioned, but also a handful of house inventions that taste equally familiar.

Take the Lavender Blue, a sweet companion to spring evenings. Bartenders such as Jacqueline Barber make the adjunct ingredients for this and all of F&D’s drinks in-house, from the juices to the simple syrup. Armchair mixologists should, too: The bright flavors of fresh blueberry and lemon share a sweet-tart spotlight in the Lavender Blue, with a relaxing floral finish thanks to a generous splash of lavender bitters.

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces Tito’s Handmade Vodka

¾ ounce simple syrup

½ ounce fresh lemon juice

1 bar spoon (heaping teaspoon) blueberry preserves (see note)

3 dashes Scrappy’s Lavender Bitters

Champagne of choice to top

Combine the first four ingredients and two dashes of bitters in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain into a chilled martini glass, then top with champagne and one dash of bitters. Garnish with an expressed lemon twist.

Note: For Blueberry Preserves, combine one pint of fresh blueberries, one cup sugar and the juice and zest of two lemons in a saucepan. Stir and simmer. Let mixture cool, then puree. Yields around two cups, best used within one week.

