Cocktail flavors join A-B's hard seltzer offerings

Anheuser-Busch has launched a new line of hard seltzers with cocktail-inspired flavors. Social Club Seltzers are available in three varieties: old fashioned, sidecar and citrus gimlet.

A-B joined the burgeoning hard seltzer market in August with Natty Light Seltzers and introduced Bud Light Seltzer in January. U.S. hard seltzer sales are expected to triple by 2023.

Social Club Seltzers have 150 calories and 7% alcohol by volume. The company said the new line will appeal to cocktail drinkers interested in a "complex and sophisticated beverage."

