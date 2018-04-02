Cochon555 returns to Chicago, chef lineup announced

Cochon555 is returning to Chicago, pitting five chefs, five winemakers, five bartenders and five sommeliers against one another.

On Sunday, at the Hilton Chicago Hotel, chefs will prepare dishes using whole heritage-breed pigs and will be judged on utilization, global influences, cooking techniques, overall flavor and the “best bite of the day.” Winners will be crowned the Prince or Princess of Pork and receive a four-day wine and gastronomy trip to Rioja, Spain.

The event aims to raise awareness about heritage-breed pigs and is held at 15 cities across the country. It also benefits Piggy Bank, a farm that will share free heritage-breed genetics with smaller family farms.

Chicago competitors include Mario Garcia of Kitty O’Sheas, Cory Morris of Boleo, Ryan Burns of The Blanchard, Andres Padilla of Topolobampo, and Carlos Gaytan of Mexique.

Judges include John Manion (El Che Bar), Greg Laketek (West Loop Salumi), Kat Levitt (blogger, Girl & Her Food), Jason Vincent (Giant), food personality Billy Harris and Rob Levitt (The Butcher & Larder).

The Somm Smackdown will find the best wines to pair with the competing chefs dishes. Competitors include Rachel Driver-Spekan of City Winery, Sian Ferguson of Alinea, Jenni Wagoner of Sepia, Jessica Altieri of Wine Channel TV Network and Cassandra Sakai of Girl & The Goat.

Punch Kings is the beverage competition in which participants will create a whole-bottle punch bowl with Breckenridge Bourbon, an event sponsor.

Tickets are still available. General admission will grant access to cocktails, pates, mousses, cheese, wine, whiskey and, of course, lots and lots of pork.

Prices are $200 for VIP entry at 4 p.m., $130 for general admission at 5 p.m. 720 S. Michigan Ave., cochon555.com/us-tour/2018-chicago

