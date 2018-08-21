A cobbler fresh off the grill

When the weather’s hot, most of us take a break from baking. But baker extraordinaire Terryl Gavre, owner of Cafe 222 and co-proprietor of Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant, just moves the baking outdoors.

“Once July and August roll around,” says Gavre, “I no longer like to heat up my kitchen by turning on the oven. I have adapted most of my summer cooking to be done either on a charcoal or gas grill, or in a wood-burning pizza oven.”

She says her grilled stone fruit cobbler is easy to make, and it’s enhanced by the smokiness of outdoor cooking, which deepens the flavors in a subtle way.

Her advice: “If you use a gas grill, you can place a little foil pouch of soaked wood chips off to one side; they will provide just enough smoke to make a big difference in the flavor. Allow the cobbler to cool for at least 15 minutes before serving and pahleeze, top it with vanilla ice cream!”

Learn more about her restaurants online at cafe222.com and bankershillsd.com.

Grilled Stone Fruit Cobbler

6 cups pitted and skinned peaches, or pitted nectarines

1 cup pitted black cherries

3/4 cup superfine sugar (or granulated sugar if superfine isn’t readily available)

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour combined with 1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon orange zest

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons butter (for dotting)

Biscuit topping:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup cake flour

1/3 cup superfine sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 tablespoon orange zest

2/3 cup buttermilk

1/4 cup butter, melted and brought back to room temperature

Preheat your grill to read 350 to 375 degrees. Turn on only one side of heat or spread briquettes out over only half of grill.

Butter a 9- to 10-inch cast iron pan.

Place fruit in a large bowl. Combine sugar, flour, cornstarch, cinnamon, orange zest and salt in small bowl and sprinkle over fresh fruit. Transfer to buttered cast iron pan.

Cut butter into small pieces and dot around evenly over fruit. Cover tightly with foil. Place on grill and cook for 10-15 minutes until fruit softens and juice is bubbly and thick.

While fruit is cooking, prepare biscuit topping:

Sift all dry ingredients together in medium-sized bowl. Sprinkle zest over top of dry ingredients and evenly distribute with a fork.

In a separate bowl, stir together buttermilk and melted butter, and then add to dry mixture. Gently fold to just combine (dough will be shaggy).

Once fruit is cooked, slide off heated side of grill and add dollops of biscuit dough over the top of fruit (like making dumplings).

Close lid of grill and bake uncovered on non-flame side of grill until biscuit topping is thoroughly cooked and golden brown, about 15 minutes.

Allow to cool at least 15 minutes before serving.

Recipe courtesy of Terryl Gavre, owner of Cafe 222 and co-proprietor of Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant; www.breadandbutterismyjam.com.

