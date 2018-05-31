Coasters Beach Grill to open in Buckroe today

Coasters Beach Grill in the Buckroe Beach area of Hampton is opening 3:30 p.m. today with a name and menu items that reference the beach's amusement park days.

"Buckroe needed a nice family friendly restaurant for the residents and I just felt like this was an ideal location for it," said co-owner Talmadge "TC" Barbour of Hampton.

Coasters, with retro roller coaster decals on the windows and colorful seating like high-top picnic tables, is planning to celebrate its grand opening on Thursday with all-you-can-eat steamed blue crab while supplies last, Barbour said. The restaurant has a bar for diners and a separate raw bar.

Menu items include "carnival cravings" like funnel cake, corn dogs and Hampton bacon tacos and "fun house fries" like truffle, cheesesteak, nacho and loaded fries. Of course, the menu includes oysters, shrimp, clam, crab cakes and seafood tacos, along with some unique items like alligator etouffee and Cornish game hen. Head cook Ricky Sweet said he also plans to add some flair in his specials.

Barbour, who runs the restaurant with partner Bill Miller of Chesapeake, grew up with parents who loved cooking. His dad was a cook in the Navy and his mom cooked for church and did some catering. Everyone told his parents they should open a restaurant and it eventually became a dream of theirs, but dad Donny Barbour died in 2010 before that came to fruition, his son said.

"I wanted to fulfill his dream," the son said.

TC Barbour also created a menu item named in honor of his late dad - the Big Donny Mac Burger, which is a half-pound burger with pulled pork, bacon, macaroni and cheese and sprinkled with honey glaze barbecue, he said.

Barbour, 43, grew up coming to Buckroe Beach and barely remembers the historic wooden roller coaster. The restaurant plans to display an old-time aerial photo of the coaster. Buckroe Beach Amusement Park closed in 1985 after 90 years.

Buckroe home-builder John Bowman of Tidewater Cottage Homes - known for East Bay at Buckroe Beach - stopped by to see the restaurant Wednesday. Bowman would like to see more housing and some type of mixed-use community with resort-style timeshare condos in Buckroe along with more restaurants.

"I think this restaurant will be a great success and is also very needed here in the Buckroe community," said Bowman, who lives in Buckroe.

Barbour and Sweet said they would like to see locals and more tourists come back to Buckroe to support local businesses and amenities. The restaurant plans to host monthly special events, Barbour said.

Coasters is opening in the location of the shuttered Brass Lantern at 207 Buckroe Ave. The restaurant also plans to serve a buffet brunch on Saturday and Sundays, he said.

The opening hours for Coasters this week are 3:30-11:30 p.m. Thursday and 3:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday and regular weekend hours of 9 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. Regular weekday hours are 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Friday.

For more information, call 757-788-8153 or find Coasters Beach Grill on Facebook.

Bozick can be reached by phone at 757-247-4741. Sign up for a free weekday business news email at TidewaterBiz.com or follow @TidewaterBiz.