Coast to Coast Expansion Continues: Robeks Opens Three New Locations in California and New York In August

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The destination for creatively crafted fresh smoothies, juices, and acai bowls, Robeks today announces the opening of three new locations this month, two in California and one in New York, expanding the brand’s footprint from coast to coast.

The new locations include:

La Verne, CA, owned and operated by franchisee Casey Larkin,

Poway, CA and are owned and operated by franchisee Andrew Banning, and

Carmel, NY, owned and operated by franchisee Mike Jacobs.

Robeks has been aggressively and strategically growing in new markets and backfilling existing markets where consumers crave their fresh, made to order smoothies, juices, acai bowls, and premium toasts. Recently the company opened the first Colorado store in greater Denver and the sixth location in Arizona.

With strong annual unit volumes that average $898,685, for 50% of the franchised system (*see FDD disclosure below) and nearly $1.1 million for the top 25% of units, Robeks is attracting attention from new franchisees across the country. In 2021, the Robeks system AUVs increased by more than 38% over 2020 volumes. The AUV for all Robeks stores exceeds the category average delivering value for franchisees while serving communities with premium quality food and friendly, welcoming service.

Recently, Todd Peterson joined the company as Chief Development Officer, bringing more than 25 years of franchise growth experience to Robeks.

“We are excited to welcome these new franchisees to the Robeks family and look forward to continuing to serve new communities as Robeks grows across the country,” said Todd Peterson.

In 2021 Robeks marked its 25th anniversary and the company has reinforced its foundation to set the stage for the next 25 years. Menu innovation with premium toasts, including various avocado and nut butter versions, have helped attract new guests and drive sales.

Robeks offers the freshest smoothie, juice and bowl experience using quality ingredients and creative flavor combinations that have been making guests happy for more than 25 years.

About Robeks

Robeks, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021, is a forerunner in the wholesome juice and healthful smoothie category using fruits and vegetables at the peak of their freshness for a delicious taste and quality nutrients. Also known for its fresh Acai bowls and now adding premium toasts, Robeks continues to innovate with creatively crafted flavor combinations with fresh, high-quality ingredients that make people happy. With more than 100 locations open and in development across twelve states and the District of Columbia, Robeks continues its stellar growth with franchise opportunities in select markets across the country. For more information, visit robeks.com .

* See Item 19 of the Robeks Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) for more information, including net sales date for all stores for all traditional Robeks stores in operation during the Fiscal Period. Your results may differ. There is no assurance that you will earn as much. The franchise sales information here does not constitute an offer to sell a franchise. An offer of franchise can only be made through the delivery of an FDD. Certain states require that we register the FDD in those states. The communications here are not directed by us to the residents of any of those states. Moreover, we will not offer or sell franchises in those states until we have registered the franchise (or obtained an applicable exemption from registration) and delivered the FDD to the prospective franchisee in compliance with applicable law.

