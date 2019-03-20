Co-Founders of Press Waffle Co. Dive Into ABC’s Shark Tank

Press Waffle Co. gives Sharks a taste of the Best. Waffles. Ever.

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Brothers Bryan and Caleb Lewis, co-founders of Dallas-based Press Waffle Co., can now check Shark Tank off their bucket list.

The Richardson natives did what millions of people merely dream of doing – pitched national development of their brand, Press Waffle Co., to the infamous Sharks. So the question is, do the Sharks have a sweet tooth? You’ll have to see for yourself when the episode airs on Sunday, March 24, at 9 p.m. CT on ABC.

“We’ve been fans of Shark Tank since Season 1 and have always dreamed of walking into the tank, even before we had a company of our own,” Bryan Lewis said. “It took two years and multiple auditions in person, over video, and on the phone, before we finally got the call. We have huge goals for this company and are ready to roll out our franchise model across the country, so getting on Shark Tank couldn’t have come at a better time.”

When asked about his experience in the Tank, Caleb Lewis joked, “We were nervous, slightly panicked, and I was uncharacteristically sweaty, but as hectic as things seemed, we still had each other. Take away the cameras and crew, and we were simply going into a room to talk about our business, just like we do every day. Our nerves were quickly replaced with an overwhelming sense of excitement as we finally walked into the Tank to face the Sharks.”

Press specializes in authentic Liege waffles – dough-based waffles with a brioche-like texture, loaded with caramelized clusters of Belgian pearl sugar in each and every bite. Every waffle is fully customizable and can be served with a variety of fruits, sauces and house-made whipped creams. Press also offers unique monthly specials such as its limited-time Cereal Waffles and savory selections like its bestselling Chicken & Waffles.

A one-of-a-kind concept, Press Waffle Co. meets the demand for unique, customizable, indulgent offerings that customers crave. Press is currently looking for motivated individuals that share its vision of expanding the brand across the country. Join its growing family of friendly shops today. Learn more at ownapress.com.

There are currently three Press Waffle Co. locations: In Plano’s Legacy Hall, Fort Worth’s Food Hall at Crockett Row and Baybrook Mall in Friendswood (Houston), with a fourth location coming soon to Oklahoma City’s The Collective Kitchens + Cocktails. For additional information, including hours and the full menu, visit presswaffleco.com.

Press Waffle Co. – A New Way To Waffle.

