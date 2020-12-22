Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) FoodChing co-founders Dennis McKinley and Greg George already operate 7 national food franchise companies but have spent the last 12 months laying the groundwork to launch the first ever food and drink delivery franchise. FoodChing already has thirty five initial markets ready to open.

The company is poised for massive growth due continued fears by consumers of eating out at restaurants the popularity of food delivery companies like Uber Eats, Grub Hub, Postmates and Door Dash.

The company believes they will give the big FOUR a run for their money. Co-Founder Greg George stated, “With the other guys taking 30%-50% in commissions it’s hurting operators. At FoodChing we start at 15% and we focus on helping operators build their brand where the big boys lack in support. In the restaurant business picking up 15%-35% profit is going to be a big win for restaurants large and small”. The company believes with having local owner operators it will give restaurants more reasons to do business locally.

For more information:

Gregory George – FoodChing

910-228-1995

TheOpportunityGuy@gmail.com

About FoodChing

Founded in Atlanta, GA in 2019. FoodChing is a food and drink delivery franchise organization founded by Dennis McKinley and Greg George with over 40 years combined experience in owning franchises, operating as franchisor and building regional and national brands. FoodChing uses state of the art technology, qualified drivers and savvy marketing to help restaurants grow their revenues and increase their bottom line profits.

Contact:

Greg George

FoodChing

Co-Founder

910-228-1995

TheOpportunityGuy@gmail.com

The post Co-Founders Greg George and Dennis McKinley Set to Launch 35 FoodChing Markets in January first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.