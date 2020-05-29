  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

CNN reporter arrested during George Floyd protests is a Northwestern University grad, former Wildcats basketball player

May 29, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz apologized to CNN for the arrest of Northwestern graduate Omar Jimenez.