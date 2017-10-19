Clubhouse Grille's inaugural Pierogi Fest to feature 10 variations, including crab, pizza and reuben

Savor a wide variety of pierogies at the inaugural Pierogi Fest, Saturday at The Clubhouse Grille in Bethlehem.

Among the 10 sauteed variations of the doughy treat will be caprese (topped with tomato, mozzarella, basil and balsamic drizzle), smoked brisket (topped with jack cheddar, smoked brisket and house-made whiskey barbecue) and reuben (topped with Swiss cheese, corned beef and German weinsauerkraut and served with thousand island dressing).

There also will be Buffalo chicken (topped with pulled chicken, jack cheddar and mild sauce and served with bleu cheese dressing and celery) and pizza (topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and diced pepperoni and served with garlic parmesan sauce) selections.

Two sessions are available: 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Mike Dugan's Cheek to Cheek will provide live music 3-6 p.m.

Tickets are $40 for 10 pierogies and five draft beer tickets or $25 for 10 pierogies and unlimited water and soda.The Clubhouse Grille is at 400 Illick’s Mill Road. Info: theclubhousegrille.com, 610-625-0060.

