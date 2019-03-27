Clove Fine Indian Cuisine opening third Lehigh Valley restaurant this week

A tasty Indian empire is growing in the Lehigh Valley.

Clove Fine Indian Cuisine, which has locations in Allentown and Lopatcong Township, will open its third area restaurant Wednesday evening or Thursday morning at 4202 William Penn Highway in Bethlehem Township, according to owner Sandesh Sabharwal.

The building previously housed other restaurants, including Dolce Italy Restaurant & Pizzeria, Constantino’s Ristorante & Pizzeria, Serafino’s Ristorante and, most recently, Buongusto Italian Restaurant.





The newest Clove, near the Palmer Township border, will supplement the business’ original Lopatcong restaurant, which opened seven years ago at 201 Stryker Road, just outside Phillipsburg, and its four-year-old east Allentown spot at 1038 Union Blvd.

According to Allentown employee Chintu Kumar, the Bethlehem Township restaurant’s menu will be mostly the same as the other locations, with the addition of a few more items.

Popular dishes include plain and garlic naan, chicken tikka masala, goat curry, lamb rogan josh, shrimp makhani and a tandoori combination dinner, featuring chicken tandoori, chicken tikka, seekh kebab, malai kebab and tandoori prawn from a charcoal-fired tandoor oven, Kumar said.

Other menu highlights include appetizers such as coconut soup, chicken and vegetable samosas (crispy fried turnovers) and aloo tikki chat (seasoned potato patties served with tamarind sauce and yogurt); biryania (rice specialties) such as goat, lamb and shrimp; and desserts such as fruit custard, rice pudding and gulab jamun (milk-based pastry balls with honey syrup).

Chicken, goat, lamb, seafood and vegetarian entrees range in price from $12 to $17.





The Bethlehem Township restaurant will offer seating for 60-70 people in a renovated dining room, with a private party room able to to accommodate an additional 20-30 people, Sabharwal said.

As is the case at Clove’s other locations, the new restaurant will offer an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and a dinner buffet 5-9 p.m. Wednesdays.

The lunch buffet includes naan breads, two starters (vegetarian and non-vegetarian), four vegetarian main dishes, three non-vegetarian main dishes, three desserts and coffee and tea, Kumar said.

In Bethlehem Township, the lunch buffet will be $11 Tuesday through Friday and $13 on Saturdays and Sundays. The dinner buffet will be $16.

The restaurants also allow diners to fill a to-go container and enjoy the buffet items elsewhere, Kumar said.

The Bethlehem Township Clove will be open 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch and 5-10 p.m. for dinner Tuesday through Sunday.

All restaurants are BYOB. Info: 610-438-5081; clovefineindiancuisine.com.







