Cloak and Petal Unveils a New Addition to Their Space, Shibuya Nights

San Diego, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Little Italy’s popular and trendy Cloak & Petal is about to get a little bigger with their newly revamped space!

Cloak & Petal has recently introduced their own unique concept, Shibuya Nights. Previously a darker, quieter bar and space, the back of Cloak & Petal has been fully redone to have a separate, intimate feel. Owner Cesar Vallin created an open dining and lounge space and remodeled it to keep with the Tokyo underground theme throughout the restaurant. He’s also incorporated colors and art influenced by the exciting and eclectic Harajuku district.

Shibuya Nights will offer a limited food and drink menu, separate from Cloak & Petal’s sushi-based menu, where guests can experience a different variety of Asian-fusion dishes. Their Short Rib “Rolled Tacos” are an excellent example of Shibuya Nights’ interesting selection with miso braised short ribs, mushrooms, guacamole, Irish white cheddar, cabbage, plum sauce, and Chef’s selection of garnish. Their Chx and Waffles combine traditional Japanese chicken karaage (fried chicken) with tempura eggplant, togarashi, powdered sugar, Log Cabin syrup and Chef’s selection of garnish. You’ll find that each item on their food menu artfully combines multiple cultures and cuisines to create fresh takes on classic dishes. Their cocktail menu is no different with items such as the Fuji Smash, Dragonball Tea, and the Bitter Kong.

One thing they will be keeping in their new space? Cherry blossoms! Shibuya Nights features cherry blossom branches hanging from their ceiling throughout the main dining area and lounge to give guests the illusion of dining under the tree. A local mural artist, Christopher Konecki, has also created a signature, unique piece on Shibuya Night’s main wall which contributes to the main color and art theme designed by Krystin Krebs.

Shibuya Nights will not be taking any reservations at this time.

Shibuya Nights’ Grand Opening Celebration was held on June 9th and is located at 1953 India Street, San Diego, CA 92101.

Media Contact:

Jessica Bradford

Media Relations Manager

619-858-0322

jessica@altstrategies.com

The post Cloak and Petal Unveils a New Addition to Their Space, Shibuya Nights first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.