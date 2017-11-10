Cleveland Rocks with Old Carolina Barbecue Company’s 10th Restaurant Location in Suburb of Rocky River

Rocky River, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Old Carolina Barbecue Company, the nation’s premier fast casual Carolina-inspired barbecue concept, opened its 10th restaurant location on Wednesday, November 8th in Rocky River, OH. Address for the new location is 21316 Center Ridge Road Rocky River, OH. This opening comes shortly after the 9th location opened in Altoona, PA just two weeks ago.

“From our first competition barbecue event in 2003, we recognized the west side of Cleveland has an incredible taste for authentic barbecue,” said Old Carolina Co-Founder Brian Bailey. “The team has been training for weeks to handle large crowds in the restaurant while serving an equally large amount of catered ‘cue for the upcoming holiday season.”

The Rocky River outpost is the largest of the Old Carolina locations. Along with 108 dine-in seats, it features a dedicated pick-up area for efficient handling of traditional order-ahead carryout, bulk food orders and third-party delivery services. Known for its authentic low and slow southern barbecue style, Old Carolina’s hickory-smoked pulled pork is a popular choice for off-site catering at year-round events for groups of all sizes.

There are ten corporate and franchised Old Carolina locations in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Old Carolina Barbecue Company was established in 2003 and is the first of three restaurant concepts created by Ichor Restaurant Group along with Smoke the Burger Joint and Baja West Coast Kitchen. The locally owned company operates or franchises 16 locations throughout Northeast Ohio and Pennsylvania.

For more information, please visit www.oldcarolina.com. You can also follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

