Clean Juice Unveils Organic Watermelon Innovations in New Summer Menu Rollout

Leading Organic QSR Brings Back One of Its Best-Selling Fresh Juices, The Hydrating One

Clean Juice, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and quick service restaurant introduced today its summer line-up of fresh, all organic seasonal offerings with one of the season’s most popular fruits, the watermelon. Now through early August, the new limited-time offer features the return of the fan-favorite fresh juice, the Hydrating One, a revamped watermelon Acai Bowl with superfood add-ons, and a brand new Refresher concoction of summertime fun.

With a continued focus to delight guests with all organic, refreshing seasonal menu innovations, the rising star of organic fast-casual brands puts the watermelon front and center. Watermelon is a sweet and refreshing low calorie summertime classic providing hydration and essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants during those hot summer days. Antioxidants contained in watermelon help remove free radicals in the metabolic process that may cause oxidative stress resulting in cell damage for a range of diseases such as heart disease and cancer.

“Watermelon is arguably one of our nation’s all-time summertime favorite superfoods,” said Landon Eckles, CEO of Clean Juice. “And while other competitors may offer something similar, make no mistake that ours is made only with USDA-certified organic ingredients and never with additives, syrups, or other fillers. It’s because our guests deserve the best. And it’s because of them that we continue to bring back one of their Clean Juice favorites, The Hydrating One, made with organic watermelon, organic mint, and organic pineapple as the trio of natural ingredients.”

The watermelon feature item rollout includes three products:

The Hydrating One (Fresh Juice): Made only with certified organic watermelon, pineapple, and mint.

The Watermelon Bowl (Acai Bowl): Acai blended with all organic watermelon, pineapple, banana, strawberry, and maca, and topped with granola, pineapple, watermelon, coconut chips, and chia seeds.

The Strawberry & Watermelon Refresher (Slushie like Fresh Juice): Made with all organic watermelon, lemon, strawberries, coconut water, and honey.

The popular fast-casual brand recently signed its 200th store unit demonstrating its powerful focus on the personal guest experience while offering a line-up of certified organic superfood-ingredient smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, salads, acai bowls, and more never seen before in the fast-casual space. Clean Juice’s success is topped-off with a dedicated focus on educating the public about the benefits of eating organic, punctuated with the help of the brand’s first national ambassador, Tim Tebow.

To learn more about Clean Juice’s hometown, home-grown story, its core values, and its menu, and its rapid expansion on the national QSR scene visit www.cleanjuice.com . To become a Clean Juice Franchise Partner, visit www.cleanjuicefranchising.com .

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise and is rooted in the “healthy body and a strong spirit” (3 John 1-2) scripture and highlights the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Clean Juice offers organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. In its short history, Clean Juice has amassed dozens of achievements and awards, including most recently being at Top Franchise and Top Franchise for Women in 2022 by Franchise Business Review. Clean Juice continues to seek and welcome qualified prospects to its family of franchise partners. For more information about Clean Juice, its leadership team, its core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com .

