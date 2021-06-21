Clean Juice Recognizes National Smoothie Day by Establishing a Week-Long Celebration

Leading Organic Fast Casual Themes Weeklong Smoothie Celebration

For Clean Juice , the first and most prolific USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, one day just isn’t enough. As the rest of the nation recognizes National Smoothie day on Summer Solstice, the leading organic fast casual brand announced a week-long smoothie celebration, and today is the start of the ultimate celebration. Since its launch in 2015, organic smoothies continue to be one of Clean Juice’s marquee products even as the brand continues to expand its menu offerings to include more food options including Wraps and Greenoa salad bowls.

To honor the smoothie and delight its millions of guests who’ve helped build the Clean Juice brand to what it is today, select Clean Juice stores nationwide will offer its specialized protein, among other smoothies, for $5 all week long with the purchase of an Acai,Greenoa salad bowl, or Wrap.

“As we continue to celebrate the ‘Year of the Guest,’ what better way than to pay homage to our guest favorite line-up of smoothies for the newly created National Smoothie Week,” said Landon Eckles, CEO, Clean Juice. “It’s all about celebrating our loyal guests and giving them access to healthy, organic, and fast food options that they can easily build into their daily routines while helping them be properly fueled.”

In celebration of National Smoothie Day, Clean Juice features a different smoothie each day of the week from June 21 – 25th. The special line-up includes:

Monday: The So Basic One – this guest favorite smoothie is a top seller. Blended with organic almond butter, organic almond milk, organic banana, organic maple syrup, and organic strawberries.

Tuesday: The Tropical One – this smoothie is green, pretty, healthy, and yummy. Blended with organic banana, organic coconut oil, organic coconut water, organic kale, and organic pineapple.

Wednesday: The Intense One – this super healthy protein smoothie stands out for its ginger and kale. Blended with organic apple, organic avocado, organic coconut water, organic ginger, organic dale, organic lemon, organic spinach, and organic spirulina.

Thursday: The Youthful One – yummy and pretty, this protein packed smoothie is blended with organic hemp or whey protein, organic almond milk, organic banana, organic blueberries, organic coconut oil, organic dates, and organic vanilla.

Friday: The Coffee One – feeding America’s coffee addiction in a healthy, organic way, this smoothie is blended with organic almond butter, organic almond milk, organic banana, organic cold-brewed coffee, and organic Dates.

As a USDA-certified organic fast-casual restaurant, Clean Juice understands the physical and spiritual need to flourish on a wide assortment of natural, fresh, and organic foods as opposed to fillers, artificial flavors and genetically-modified organisms. According to Kat Eckles, Clean Juice co-founder and Chief Visionary and Branding Officer, organic food is better for your health and the environment. Organic agriculture means using cultural, biological, and mechanical practices that foster cycling of resources, promote ecological balance, and conserve biological diversity. Not only are USDA-certified organic fruits & veggies better for the environment, they may also have a higher nutrient content than conventional produce.

Clean Juice exploded onto the organic food and beverage scene in 2016 and was the nation’s first organic juice concept to earn a coveted certification from the USDA. In just four short years since announcing its franchise program, Clean Juice boomed to 100 stores across 23 states. Gaining momentum in 2021, Clean Juice is projecting to award more than 60 franchise units with approximately 35 of them opening doors for business this year.

To learn more about National Smoothie Week at Clean Juice, follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, or download the new Clean Juice app. To read the Clean Juice story, its core values, and its menu, visit www.cleanjuice.com .

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and is rooted in the “healthy body and a strong spirit” (3 John 1-2) scripture and highlights the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Clean Juice offers organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, açaí bowls, toasts, Greenoa salad bowls, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. In its short history, Clean Juice has amassed dozens of achievements and awards, including most recently being named #154 in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2021 Franchise 500 ranking and the #1 spot as Franchise Gator’s 2021 Fastest-Growing Franchises list. Clean Juice continues to seek and welcome qualified franchisees to its family of franchise partners. For more information about Clean Juice, its leadership team, its core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com .

More from Clean Juice

The post Clean Juice Recognizes National Smoothie Day by Establishing a Week-Long Celebration first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.